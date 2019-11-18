August Francis Menchini, 72, of East Dennis, Mass., passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Janet Weatherbe.

He was born and raised in Bergenfield, N.J., the son of the late August and Kathryn (Diana) Menchini.

After graduating from high school, August served honorably with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, stationed in Europe.

After the war, he completed his undergraduate degree at Fordham University and master’s degree in employee labor relations at Rutgers University.

August worked in human resources with several hospitals in New Jersey, Vermont and Long Island, N.Y. He retired in 2012 as human resource director of Eastern Long Island Hospital.

August lived in Greenport, Long Island, before moving to the Cape 11 years ago and setting in East Dennis.

August was a selfless, kind and loving man. He was a good and faithful friend and saw the best in everyone, he generated warmth and positive relationships. He loved meeting people and getting to know them. August lovingly embraced his wife’s family. He never missed a holiday, birthday or graduation.

August was also very jovial and quick with a joke. He was known for his effortless style of dress and collection of fedora hats. His favorite pastimes were reading military history, politics, traveling, especially to Italy, and sports, especially the Red Sox. He was a two-time finisher of the New York Marathon.

August is predeceased by his twin brother, Stephen (2016), and his young sister, Patricia. In addition to his wife, Janet, August is survived by his son Ian (wife Paige) Menchini and their daughter, Nora, of Ipswich, Mass.; his son Zachary (wife Christina) Menchini and their son, Frederick, of Portland, Ore. He is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 729 Route 134, S. Dennis, MA 02660, followed by a 4:30 p.m. celebration of life service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MSPCA Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632. For online condolences, please visit doanebealamesdennis.com.

