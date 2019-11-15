Charles Joseph Cromack of East Marion died Nov. 14. He was 75.

He was born May 11, 1944, to Helen T. Cunningham and Charles George Cromack in Queens.

Mr. Cromack graduated from high school and later married Genevieve E. Russo on May 23, 1987, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1968 and made a career as a police officer with the Port Authority Police Department for 22 years in New York City.

His family said he enjoyed sailing and landscaping.

Mr. Cromack was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Cromack. He is survived by his wife, who resides in East Marion.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport followed by a service at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Fr. Richard Hoerning. Cremation was private.

