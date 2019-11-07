Construction begins on drainage project in Greenport Village

Greenport Village has started construction on a new drainage project this week , village officials said.

The Road End Drainage Project totals $339,933 and was approved by village trustees in September. Constructed by KJB Industries, the project will help prevent stormwater runoff into Peconic Bay, village administrator Paul Pallas said.

The project will remove some of the pavement on Clark, Fourth and Brown streets and put in three bioretention swales, or shallow basins, which will collect stormwater and percolate down into the ground rather than running directly into Peconic Bay.

Village trustee Mary Bess Phillips said construction work is currently active on Fourth Street.

The basins contain “natural filters,” or plants that assist in the removal of toxins that would otherwise be directed into the water, Mr. Pallas said. The swales will collect roughly 90% of rainfall waters.

“The runoff from the roads contributes to pollution in the waters,” he said. “This will clean the water before it ends up back in the water table and into the harbor.”

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, is partially funded through a grant from Suffolk County. The village is expected to be reimbursed for half of the contract with KJB, Mr. Pallas said.

Since the basins are being installed at the end of each road, most villagers will not be impacted by the construction, Mr. Pallas said.

“Not many people walk down that area in the cold weather, so it’s a good time to pursue the work,” he said.

The contract was sent to KJB for execution Sept. 30 and was fully executed Oct. 2, according to village records.

A previous version of the project included Flint Street but that was removed to ensure December completion.

