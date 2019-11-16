Cross Country: Mattituck girls seventh at state meet

Riverhead senior Christina Yakaboski ran the fastest time for a Suffolk County Class A girl in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships Saturday. Yakaboski, competing in her first state meet, clocked a time of 17 minutes, 44.2 seconds, bringing her 29th place on the less-than-three-mile course at cold SUNY/Plattsburgh. She qualified for next week’s federation meet at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, according to coach Justin Cobis.

North Rockland senior Katelyn Tuohy was first in 15:36.5, finishing 25 seconds ahead of the next runner, Fayetteville-Manlius senior Claire Walters.

In Class B, Shoreham-Wading River senior Nicole Garcia, another state meet first-timer, was 11th in 17:42.6. Mount Sinai senior Sarah Connelly charged in first in 16:47.1.

Class C Mattituck competed in the state meet as a team for the eighth year in a row. The Tuckers, led by junior Bella Masotti and senior Payton Maddaloni, were seventh in the team scoring with 185 points. Camden was the champion with 75. Camden senior Elizabeth Lucason won in 16:51.6.

Masotti (18:48.7) and Maddaloni (18:52.1.) were 42nd and 44th. Later crossing the finish line for the Tuckers were sophomore Emily Nicholson (64th in 19:30.4), sophomore Kate Schuch (76th in 19:51.2), junior Emma Reidy (115th in 21:31.0) and Abby Rosato (117th in 21:35.2).

Southold had three girls in the Class D race: senior Olivia Lynch (42nd in 19:55.4), her sister, freshman Francesca Lynch (51st in 20:35.2), and sophomore Evelyn Helinski (93rd in 24:01.6). Tully junior Brooke Rauber was the Class D champion in 16:01.2.

On the boys side, SWR’s Adam Zelin ran in his third state meet. The senior came in 46th in the Class B race in 15:47.9. Pittsford Mendon senior Sam Lawler (14:26.1) won that race.

In Class C, Mattituck freshman Trevor Zappulla, in his first cross-country season, came in 79th in 16:45.7. Also running for the Tuckers were junior Luke Altman (111th in 17:31.2) and senior Eric Palencia (127th in 18:12.7). Skaneateles junior Caleb Bender won the Class B race in 14:41.6.

In Class D, Southold sophomore Isaiah Mraz completed his second straight state meet in 16:34.7, bringing him 33rd place. Southold’s other participants were eighth-grader Flynn Klipstein (68th in 17:38.7), freshman Jack Goscinski (82nd in 18:02.4), senior James Hoyt (86th in 18:12.8) and freshman Robert Doering (91st in 18:28.2). Shelter Island senior Kal Lewis took first in 14:28.1.

Photo caption: Bella Masotti was the first Mattituck finisher in the Class C race, coming in 42nd place in the state meet at SUNY/Plattsburgh. (Credit: Justin Cobis courtesy photo)

