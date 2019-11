Cynthia L. Nelson of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Southold, died Nov. 19. She was 95.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 29, at 8:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Reverend Garrett Johnson. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn.

