Daily Update: Additional charges expected in boat crash, Claudio’s proposes renovations

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 12:

NEWS

Update: Additional charges expected after fatal boating crash

Winner of hole-in-one contest receives new car from Riverhead dealership

Claudio’s plans renovations to expand with additional seating

Southold American Legion hosts Veterans Day ceremony: Photos

Honoring veterans at annual ceremony in Riverhead: Photos

SPORTS

Girls Cross Country: Tuckers run to eighth straight sectional title

NORTHFORKER

North Fork fried chicken sandwiches actually worth fighting for

WEATHER

Expect temperatures to fall throughout the day today with rain possibly turning into snow, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature which will be as high as 54 degrees is expected to drop to 37 by 5 p.m. and to a low just 19 degrees overnight.

