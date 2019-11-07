Daily Update: Deer hunting season off to fast start, drainage project begins

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 7:

NEWS

Riverhead School Bond set at $85.9M; vote likely in February

Deer management program reports another increase to start hunting season

Proposed sewer district for Riverside faces more roadblocks

Construction begins on drainage project in Greenport Village

SPORTS

Girls Volleyball: Pierson dethrones Tuckers in five-set thriller

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of November 7

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today to eventually give way to rain and a high of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33 and that rain could turn into snow, though no accumulation is expected.

