Daily Update: Fixing to be a rough scallop season, more home-schooled students

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 4:

NEWS

Prognosticators say it will be a rough season for the Peconic Bay scallop

Time’s up for school immunizations; 31 students home-schooled in Riverhead

Mpireboyz strikes again: Car enthusiast accused of filing phoney insurance claim

Riverhead man found not competent to stand trial in murder case

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Southold leaves no doubt in championship win against Greenport

Football: Daniels’ 4 TD runs spark Blue Waves to another win

Girls Soccer: A teary-eyed ending for MSG

NORTHFORKER

It’s Peconic Bay scallop season on the North Fork

It’s almost time to Shellabrate once again in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening.

