Daily Update: Mourners bid farewell to local woman, Riverhead forum draws a crowd

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 19:

NEWS

Family, friends bid farewell as Kelley Blanchard laid to rest

Community forum on downtown Riverhead draws more than 100 people

Lloyd Reisenberg elected to Mattituck Park District Board of Commissioners

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s December issue hitting newsstands this week

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies most of the day today with a high temperature of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.

Comments

comments