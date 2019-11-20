Daily Update: Murphy’s friends testify at trial, plan presented for Narrow River Road

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 20:

NEWS

Friends testify that despite drinking, Murphy did not appear drunk on day of crash

Plan presented to add flood protection to Orient’s Narrow River Road

Expanded behavioral health facility opens in Riverhead

Thousands of items donated for children in need at Case’s for Cases event

SPORTS

Riverhead girls lacrosse stands tall on college signing day

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Wine Council honors local industry pioneers

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.

