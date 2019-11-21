Daily Update: Parents take stand at Murphy trial, Town Board to rule on ‘teardown’

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 21:

NEWS

Parents of surviving victims take witness stand at Murphy trial

Southold Town Board to rule on appeal of proposed Orient teardown

Adopted 2020 budget includes additional code enforcement officer

Greenport students inducted into AAA School Safety Patrol

SPORTS

Suffolk Times Girls Basketball Preview: In Hoeg they trust

News-Review Girls Basketball: SWR wants to extend playoff run, and more

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of November 21

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

