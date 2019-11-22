Daily Update: Towns join opioid suit, film series returning to Greenport

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 22:

NEWS

Riverhead, Southold to join local municipalities in opioid lawsuit

Addressing concerns on proposed solar project in Calverton

Shoreham parent recounts moment of crash during testimony

SPORTS

Suffolk Times Boys Basketball Preview: 1,000th point on Allen’s horizon

NORTHFORKER

Free Winter Film Series returning to Greenport next month

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

