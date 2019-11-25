Donald Richard Reeves of Greenport died Nov. 14. He was 88.

Mr. Reeves was born Jan. 30, 1931, to Jean (Cody) and Chauncey Reeves in Stony Brook, N.Y.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and married his wife, Eleanor, on Long Island. He earned a bachelors of science degree in physical education and worked in the West Islip School District for over 30 years.

His family said he enjoyed reading, sports, yard work and golfing.

Mr. Reeves was predeceased by his wife and his brother, Jack Reeves. He is survived by his children Kim Rowles and Kyle Reeves; his sister, Claudia Bertorello; and six grandchildren.

Comments

comments