Election 2019: Incumbent trustees seek second term

There are two open Board of Trustees seats in Southold this year. The four-year term has a salary of $20,355. Incumbent trustees Glenn Goldsmith (R, C, I-Mattituck) and A. Nicholas Krupski (D, Cutchogue) are both seeking a second term to the position.

Incumbent town assessor Richard Caggiano (R, C, I-Southold) is seeking another four year term at a salary of $80,603.

After longtime tax receiver George Sullivan decided not to seek reelection this year, he was replaced on the ticket by Kelly Fogarty, (R, C, I-Mattituck) a certified public accountant. The tax receiver earns a salary of $42,075.

The Democrats did not select a candidate for tax receiver, assessor or a second trustee position.

Comments

comments