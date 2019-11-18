Ernest “Toppy” Jones of Mattituck died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. He was 92 years old.

Toppy was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Greenport, N.Y., to Clara (Krause) and Harold Jones.

He attended Peconic School. After school he joined the U.S. Army during World War II from May of 1945 to November of 1946, where he attained the rank of sergeant.

On Oct. 9, 1948, he married the love of his life, Elsie Miska, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they made their home in Mattituck and had two children.

He was a member of the American Legion. As a profession, he was a self-employed builder and built many homes for the local community.

Toppy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elsie Jones, on April 23, 2014, and predeceased by siblings Harold, Bud, Robert, Marion, Hope and Pearl. Toppy is survived by his children, James Jones of Westhampton and Cynthia Kronenberg of Riverhead; grandchildren, Douglas Kronenberg Jr., Jacqueline Kronenberg and Nicole Jones; great-grandson, Nathan Kronenberg; and sister Ellie Hawkins of Florida.

Visitors were received Thursday, Nov. 14, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where U.S. Army honors were rendered during the afternoon visitation. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday morning, Nov. 15, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or East End Hospice would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

