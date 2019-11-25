Ethel May Quillin of Greenport died Nov. 21. She was 97.She was born Aug. 2, 1922, to Ethel (Merrill) and George Capon Sr. in Greenport.

She married Thomas Ford Quillin Sr. Jan. 23, 1944, at Greenport United Methodist Church.

Ms. Quillin’s family said she was a counter girl at Sixth Street Deli in Greenport for 15 years and worked at North Road Deli in Southold for 14 years.

Predeceased by her husband in 1978 and her sister, Elizabeth Blasko, in 2017, Ms. Quillin is survived by her daughters, Dale and Robin Grattan, both of Southold; sons, Thomas Jr., of Greenport, and Kevin Quillin of Southold; siblings George Capon Jr. of Greenport and Beverly Lehr of Southold; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received Nov. 24 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service took place Nov. 25 at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Thomas MacLeod. Interment followed at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Burton Potter American Legion Post in Greenport.

Comments

comments