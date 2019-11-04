Here’s where to vote in Southold Town

Polling places in Southold Town are at the following locations. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Election Districts 17, 18: Cutchogue East Elementary School, 34900 Main Road, Cutchogue
• ED 11 Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue
• ED 3: East Marion Fireman’s Hall, 9065 Main Road, East Marion
• ED 1: Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island
• ED 6: Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St., Greenport
• EDs 4, 5 and 7: Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport
• EDs 12, 13, 15 and 16: Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck
• ED 2: Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient
• ED 8: Southold Fire Department, 55135 Main Road, Southold
• EDs 9, 14 and 19: Southold High School, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold
• ED 10: Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic