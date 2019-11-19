Joan Castel Conway of Bellerose Village and Mattituck, Long Island, died Nov. 19, 2019. She was 77.

She was born Feb. 23, 1942.

Ms. Conway was the beloved wife of William J. Conway; the devoted mother of William P. Conway (Katie) and Susan Iwanowicz (Peter); the cherished grandmother of Katherine and Andrew Iwanowicz; and the loving sister of P. Kevin Castel (Mary Noe) and Patricia Skarulis.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, N.Y. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

This is a paid notice.

