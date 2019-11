Kathleen M. Donlin of Southold died Nov. 13. She was 90.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Comments

comments