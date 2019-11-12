Mary Wheeler Doroski McCafferty of Greenport, formerly of Southold, died Nov. 11 at San Simeon Nursing Home. She was 91.

She was born Oct. 16, 1928, to Edith (Priest) and Robert Wheeler in East Marion, N.Y.

Mary graduated from Greenport High School and worked as a waitress at Claudio’s, Sound View and Townsend Manor Inn.

She volunteered at San Simeon Nursing Home and Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was also affiliated with St. Agnes Rosary Society and St. Agnes R.C. Church as a Eucharist minister.

Her family said she enjoyed baking, gardening and making people happy. Mary was always there for her children and grandchildren giving counsel. Mary’s most important trait was her loving heart. She never spoke ill of anyone, she had a positive approach to life and to all those around her. She was known for her kindness to anyone who crossed her path.

Mary was predeceased by her grandson Jeremy; and husbands, John Doroski Sr. in 1994 and Bernard McCafferty in 2014. She is survived by her sons, John (Nanette) Doroski of Greenport, Gary Doroski of Cutchogue and Gerald (Melanie) Doroski of Greenport; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

This is a paid notice.



