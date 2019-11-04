Maureen Ellen Van Etten, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She was born April 17, 1951, in Greenport, Long Island, N.Y., to Paul Clark Quarty Sr. and Mari (Flynn) Quarty.

Along with her parents, Moe was preceded in passing by her infant brother Donald Quarty, brother Paul Clark Quarty Jr. and daughter Jolene Turpin.

Moe had a beautiful spirit and a heart of gold. In her free time, she was an avid reader and found joy and comfort in reading her Bible. Above all else, Moe loved her family with her whole heart and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of getting to know her.

Left to cherish Moe’s memory are her husband of 43 years, Tom Van Etten of Greenport, Long Island, N.Y.; their children, Crystal and her fiancé, Jeese Curtin, of Conway, S.C.; Michael Earl Rose Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Loris, S.C.; Chad Rose and his wife, Stephani James, of Myrtle Beach; and Raymond Van Etten and his husband, Jason Thomas, also of Myrtle Beach; her adoring grandchildren Tiffany, Tara and husband Joseph Brookins, Holly Cobb and fiancé Christian Stevens, Marley Talbot, Michael, Winter, Logan Rose, Ireland Rose, Jovan and Jayson Turpin; and great-grandchildren C-Jay, Micaylee, Aiden and Kaitlynn.

A funeral service in celebration of Moe’s life will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet, S.C. The family will greet friends until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Moe’s name to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE. Suite 600. Atlanta, GA 30309 (atarthritis.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).

To view details online or offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit burroughsfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

