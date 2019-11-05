Myron William Goldstein, born Jan. 21, 1939, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Shirley Goldstein. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Donna; his children, Robert and his wife, Terri, David, Marc, Lori and her husband, Tommy, Jonna and Jerry; his grandchildren, whom he adores, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle, Nikole, Josh, TK, JJ and Brady; his great-grandchildren, Jameson, Josephine and Riley; his brother, Seymour, and wife, Laura; and his niece and nephew, Staci and Michael.

Myron owned Hope Physical and Aquatic Therapy for many years and, after retiring, he and Donna owned Eastern Long Island Kampground in Greenport, N.Y. Myron was also a member of the Greenport Fire Department.

We will all miss his sense of humor.

Donations are being accepted in Myron W. Goldstein’s name at Bienes Cancer Center, Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

