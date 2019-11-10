Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 19 on proposed medical offices

The Greenport Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for next month on Peconic Bay Medical Center’s expansion into the former Capital One bank branch in Greenport.

The application for interior renovations at 230 Main St. from Northwell Health Services came before the Planning Board Thursday. PBMC President and CEO Andrew Mitchell said this week their plan is to lease the vacant building and open medical offices.

Robert Brown, the architect for the property, said “Northwell is hoping to expedite this process” to complete the offices.

Mr. Mitchell previously stated that he anticipates the office will be up and running by spring 2020.

PBMC deputy executive director Amy Loeb said at the meeting that the offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday.

She said the facility, which will provide primary and specialty care, will determine staff based on the needs of the community.

“We’re looking at five employees to start, maximum would be eight,” Ms. Loeb said. “Maximum providers at one time would be two.”

The announcement comes soon after Peconic Bay Medical Center opened a new practice on Main Road in Cutchogue in the former BNB bank building.

The public hearing is Dec. 19.

[email protected]

