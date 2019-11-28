Runners brave windy conditions at 14th annual Turkey Trot in Mattituck

More than 700 runners braved windy conditions to compete in the 14th annual Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers’ Association Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

The 5K run/walk began at Mattituck High School. Proceeds go to CAST, Alzheimer’s research in memory of Lois Dunne and MCTA Senior Scholarship Fund.

Awards were given out for the top three male and female finishers in each age category.

Erin Melly of Oakdale was the first female finisher in 18 minutes, 57.4 seconds. The former Columbia University runner said the conditions presented a challenge.

“We spend our summers out in Southold so it’s fun, our whole family is here but it was super windy out there,” she said. It was the third straight year she was was top female runner.

Matthew Cervon of Wellesley Hills, Mass. was the top finisher in 17:12.5.

Results are posted at just-in-time-racing.com.

