See more photos from boys and girls soccer championships

11/03/2019 9:47 AM |
It was championship weekend Saturday for local soccer teams.

First, the Southold and Greenport boys teams faced off in the Class C county final. The First Settlers won 5-2.

Then, the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport girls team played Babylon in the Class B final, falling 3-1 at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Here’s a look back at some more photos from each game.

Southold midfielder Daniel Palencia and Greenport midfielder Ricky Campos fight for control of the ball. (Credit: George Faella)

Greenport midfielder Justin Lopez moves the ball up the sideline as Southold midfielder Freddy Palencia defends. (Credit: George Faella)

Southold midfielder Jaishaun McRae sends the rebound past Greenport keeper Felipe Solis to make it 1-0. (Credit: George Faella)

Southold midfielder Elmer Deleon scores on the empty Greenport net to make it 2-0, Saturday. (Credit: George Faella)

Southold midfielder Jaishaun McRae moves the ball against Greenport. (Credit: George Faella)

Nikki Searles takes a shot. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Halle Foster dribbles the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Olivia Goerler (46) and Christine Kneuer (24) chase after the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Claire Gatz (47) vies for possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Kaitlin Tobin vies for possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Sarah Santacroce (12) gains possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Claire Gatz gets an eye toward the goal. (Credit: Bill Landon)

