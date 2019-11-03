See more photos from boys and girls soccer championships

It was championship weekend Saturday for local soccer teams.

First, the Southold and Greenport boys teams faced off in the Class C county final. The First Settlers won 5-2.

Then, the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport girls team played Babylon in the Class B final, falling 3-1 at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Here’s a look back at some more photos from each game.

Comments

comments