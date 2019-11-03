See more photos from boys and girls soccer championships

It was championship weekend Saturday for local soccer teams.
First, the Southold and Greenport boys teams faced off in the Class C county final. The First Settlers won 5-2.
Then, the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport girls team played Babylon in the Class B final, falling 3-1 at Shoreham-Wading River High School.
Here’s a look back at some more photos from each game.
Southold midfielder Daniel Palencia and Greenport midfielder Ricky Campos fight for control of the ball. (Credit: George Faella)
Greenport midfielder Justin Lopez moves the ball up the sideline as Southold midfielder Freddy Palencia defends. (Credit: George Faella)
Southold midfielder Jaishaun McRae sends the rebound past Greenport keeper Felipe Solis to make it 1-0. (Credit: George Faella)
Southold midfielder Elmer Deleon scores on the empty Greenport net to make it 2-0, Saturday. (Credit: George Faella)
Southold midfielder Jaishaun McRae moves the ball against Greenport. (Credit: George Faella)
Nikki Searles takes a shot. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Halle Foster dribbles the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Olivia Goerler (46) and Christine Kneuer (24) chase after the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Claire Gatz (47) vies for possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Kaitlin Tobin vies for possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Sarah Santacroce (12) gains possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Claire Gatz gets an eye toward the goal. (Credit: Bill Landon)
