Shaun M. Leo of Southold died Nov. 12 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 35.

He was born Dec. 7, 1983, to Joy (McGrath) and Alan Leo.

Mr. Leo graduated from Southold High School.

His family said he loved his dog, nature and hiking.

Mr. Leo was predeceased by his brother, Scott, in 2004. He is survived by his mother, who resides in Southold, and his father, who resides in Canton, N.Y.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place during the evening visitation. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

