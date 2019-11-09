Southold Blotter: Commack woman charged with DWI

Jean Bernard Laurent, 36, of Commack was arrested last Thursday around 5:45 p.m. for driving while intoxicated on Route 48 in Cutchogue near Depot Lane. Mr. Laurent was stopped for speeding, determined to be intoxicated and arrested.

• Gillian Gargiulo, 35, of Farmingdale was arrested Friday around 7:56 p.m. on Route 25 in Peconic. Ms. Gargiulo had an active bench warrant in her name.

• A Southold woman told police around 6:47 p.m. Monday that the vehicle of an individual living on Clearview Avenue was constantly parked in front of her residence and on her lawn. Police located the vehicle’s owner, a Southold woman with two addresses, and advised her to move it into her driveway. The woman moved the vehicle without incident and apologized for parking in front of her neighbor’s residence. Southold Town code enforcement was notified of the incident and advised other vehicle owners to refrain from parking there.

• A Southold woman told police Saturday around 11:29 a.m. that multiple items had been stolen from her vehicle and pocketbook. She said her car keys, valued at $350; her passport, valued at $100; a BJ’s card valued at $50; a brown purse valued at $30; a NYS driver’s license, valued at $25; and her Social Security card, valued at $20; as well as her wallet and multiple credit cards had been taken from the scene. A detective was notified of the incident.

• The Cutchogue Fire Department, assisted by Southold police, extinguished a chimney fire on Little Neck Road in Cutchogue Sunday around 6:23 p.m. The caller, a Cutchogue man, had used a fire extinguisher on flames at the base of the chimney, police said. The top of the chimney, however, was still ablaze, prompting CFD members to access the roof in order to extinguish the fire, according to the report. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by creosote build-up in the chimney.

• A Maspeth man notified police Friday around 3:39 p.m. that his 1968 Irwin Sloop sailboat was missing from his mooring in Pipes Cove Basin, outside Sixth Street in Greenport. Southold police advised the man that Shelter Island and Southampton bay constables would be notified if they heard any news of the boat. The man was advised to contact salvage companies on the North Fork. Southold bay constables had not heard of any missing sailboats as of the time of the report, according to police.

• A Cutchogue man with a home in Mattituck notified police last Thursday around 4:32 p.m. that $55,000 has been taken from his Chase bank account between last Tuesday and last Wednesday. The man said his Chase checking account and two Chase savings accounts had been compromised, and large amounts of money had been fraudulently removed from them. The man said he had contacted the bank and was advised to pursue the matter further by way of police documentation. A detective was notified of the incident.

• A Southold man reported damage to an A/C unit, valued at $200, located at North Road Deli on Route 48 in Southold last Monday around 6:15 p.m. The man wished to have the incident documented. An investigation is underway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments