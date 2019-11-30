Southold Blotter: Greenport man found passed out in car arrested

Police responded Saturday around 10:36 p.m. to the report of a Cutchogue woman, who said she saw a 2000 white Honda Civic parked in the Adams Street parking lot in Greenport that appeared to be overheating with a subject inside. The subject, the woman said, was not responding to her knocking on the window. Upon arrival, police observed the vehicle’s engine revving and smoke coming from the engine compartment. They identified vehicle’s occupant, who was passed out in the driver’s seat with his foot on the gas pedal, as Walter Alvizures-Gomez of Greenport. Mr. Alvizures-Gomez would not respond to police banging on the driver’s side window, resulting in them breaking the window, unlocking the door, removing him from the vehicle and shutting the engine off. Police determined him to be intoxicated and found multiple open Heineken bottles in the vehicle. Mr. Alvizures-Gomez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

• On Saturday around 4:54 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, pulled the driver over near Sound Avenue and Shirley Road in Mattituck and determined that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. The driver, Patrick McCann of Medford, Mass., was placed under arrest and later determined to be intoxicated. Mr. McCann failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test and refused further testing.

• Two Colts Neck, N.J., women with addresses in Greenport reported multiple items stolen from their home Saturday around 10:04 a.m. The women said that when they arrived at their home, located near Gull Pond Lane, they found the sliding door had been smashed and two of the beds had been made up with sheets from the closet. Among the items stolen or damaged were a $300 sliding door, a $100 dresser, a $50 table, a $50 window and a chest of drawers. A detective was notified of the incident.

• A Cutchogue man, who is also the Cutchogue Cemetery superintendent, called police last Wednesday around 3:13 p.m. to report acts of vandalism at the cemetery. He told police that over the previous three days, he’d found multiple beer bottles, a 12-pack of beer and a used condom approximately 50 feet from the cemetery entrance. He stated that a landscaper had also found tire tracks in the grass on the property, saying it looked like someone had been doing doughnuts with a truck. He further told police that he has dealt previously with kids riding ATVs and dirt bikes toward the back of the property, and also reported that two headstones had been knocked off their bases in the cemetery’s eastern section, just before the traffic circle. A detective was notified.

• A man with addresses in Mattituck and Greenport reported last Tuesday around 3:04 p.m. that two BF Goodrich tires, valued at $25, and two Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS black rims, also valued at $25, had been removed from the front yard of his Mattituck home. The man said the items were put in the yard last Monday, adding that he noticed them missing last Wednesday.

• A Greenport woman reported to police last Monday around 12:59 p.m. that she had been the victim of identity theft. The woman said that $1,469 had been removed from her bank account by an unknown individual. An officer provided her with identity theft paperwork and instructions. A detective was notified.

• A Greenport man damaged multiple pieces of property last Tuesday around 8:56 p.m. when, according to police, he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with signs, a fence, a tree and a utility pole. Injuries were reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments