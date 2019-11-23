Southold Blotter: Hunting equipment stolen from bed of pickup truck

A Southold man reported to police around 1:23 p.m. Sunday that a $150 PSE camouflage bag containing his hunting license, hunting permits, valued at $20, $300 Steiner binoculars and a pair of gloves and a hat, valued at $30, were taken from the bed of his pickup truck while he was hunting near Main Bayview Road in Southold, according to Southold Town police.

The man said that when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the bed cover latch was open. An investigation is underway.

• A Cutchogue man reported to police around 12:27 p.m. Sunday that his $400 13-foot homemade galvanized gray trailer had been stolen. The man said he leaves the trailer parked in the right of way next to Pine Tree Road in Cutchogue. An investigation is underway.

• A Cutchogue woman reported to police last Wednesday around 4:35 p.m. a possible case of identity theft.

The woman said that she had received an email from someone who she thought was representing Apple, prompting her to respond with her social security number, date of birth and credit card information. The woman said she complied and was alerted of a virus on her computer later that evening. The woman contacted her bank, Trans Union, and established a credit monitoring.

She was notified by Bank of America that a fraudulent line of credit had been opened in her name.

• Extra patrols were requested in the Wunneweta Road area of Cutchogue Saturday around 8:52 p.m. after a resident claimed she heard gunshots coming from the south side of her home. The woman said she had heard gunshots around the same time last Saturday as well. A responding officer reported that he had not heard any gunshots.

• Four people were injured last Monday around 4:03 p.m. in a car accident after a Mattituck man traveling eastbound on Route 25 failed to notice that the vehicle of a Cutchogue man was stopped on the roadway, as he was waiting to perform a legal left hand turn onto Bridge Lane. No further information is available regarding the nature of the injuries, but damages to the vehicles were reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

