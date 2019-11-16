Southold Blotter: Man charged with assault after striking victim

Douglas J. Ely, 63, of North Andover, Mass., was arrested last Tuesday around 4:39 p.m. for driving while intoxicated. Officers responded to a report of a gray vehicle with Massachusetts plates driving all over the roadway, heading eastbound on Route 48 in Greenport. Mr. Ely was located near Queen Street by an officer who saw him driving in an unsafe manner, crossing lane markings on the road. He was then determined to be intoxicated.

• Police are investigating after a Greenport woman called last Tuesday around 3:34 p.m. to report multiple items missing from her backyard. She told police four brown wicker outdoor chairs, valued at $100, and one silver glass-top outdoor table, valued at $200, went missing last Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: See related correction on the print version of this story.

• A Shelter Island Heights woman suffering from an unknown illness was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center after a motor vehicle accident last Thursday around 10:38 a.m. An officer who was following the woman westbound on Route 25 said she was driving approximately 10 mph and continued traveling straight at the intersection of Love Lane, where the road curves onto the property of Mattituck Presbyterian Church , striking a fence. The woman was confused and disoriented, according to police, and was unable to provide information about the accident.

• Kelvin Euceda, an undomiciled man, was arrested Monday around 11:49 p.m. for assaulting a Greenport Village man. Police responded to reports of an assault on Front Street in Greenport and said their investigation found that the Greenport Village man was walking along the sidewalk when he was attacked by Mr. Euceda.

The suspect apparently struck the Greenport Village man in the face and head several times, with a closed fist, leaving him with a swollen left eye and a partially dislodged front tooth. He refused medical attention. Police located Mr. Euceda in the Adams Street parking lot, where they arrested him.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.

• A Greenport man reported to police Tuesday around 2:11 a.m. that while he was sitting in his vehicle in the Adams Street parking lot, behind Noah’s restaurant, he witnessed a male wearing a tan trenchcoat smash the windows of a white 1999 Ford Econoline E250. The witness said he saw the suspect use a wooden board to smash the windows. Police canvassed the area, a detective sergeant was notified and K-9s responded. The investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments