Thousands of items donated for children in need at Case’s for Cases event

Local organizations and businesses teamed up to host Case’s for Cases Sunday night to benefit teens in foster care and homeless shelters.

The event, hosted by Case’s Place in New Suffolk, helped bring in thousands of donated items that will be distributed to local youth in need.

Kait’s Angels also helped organize the event along with Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk, whose book, “Etched in Sand,” told the story of her being raised in foster care. The book became a New York Times bestseller.

Donations included mostly essentials and comfort items. Donations were required for admission to Sunday night’s event.

Birthday Wishes of Long Island, an organization that provides birthday parties and presents to children living in foster care, domestic violence, unaccompanied youth and family homeless shelters will help distribute the donations.

Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck also participated by advertising and serving as a drop-off location for donations.

Organizers said based on the success of the event, they hope to make it an annual event.

Kait’s Angels will still be collecting donations for its annual Stuff the Trailer event. Donations of unwrapped toys , nonperishable food, gift cards, clothing and monetary donations can be dropped off at East on Main in Mattituck through Dec. 12. For more information, contact [email protected].

See more photos from Case’s for Cases below by Elizabeth Wagner:

