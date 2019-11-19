Thousands of items donated for children in need at Case’s for Cases event

Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk thanks organizers, hosts, volunteers, and attendees for their donations and overwhelming support.
Local organizations and businesses teamed up to host Case’s for Cases Sunday night to benefit teens in foster care and homeless shelters.
The event, hosted by Case’s Place in New Suffolk, helped bring in thousands of donated items that will be distributed to local youth in need.
Kait’s Angels also helped organize the event along with Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk, whose book, “Etched in Sand,” told the story of her being raised in foster care. The book became a New York Times bestseller.
Donations included mostly essentials and comfort items. Donations were required for admission to Sunday night’s event.
Birthday Wishes of Long Island, an organization that provides birthday parties and presents to children living in foster care, domestic violence, unaccompanied youth and family homeless shelters will help distribute the donations.
Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck also participated by advertising and serving as a drop-off location for donations.
Organizers said based on the success of the event, they hope to make it an annual event.
Kait’s Angels will still be collecting donations for its annual Stuff the Trailer event. Donations of unwrapped toys , nonperishable food, gift cards, clothing and monetary donations can be dropped off at East on Main in Mattituck through Dec. 12. For more information, contact [email protected].
See more photos from Case’s for Cases below by Elizabeth Wagner:
Carolyn McDonald of Mattituck bids on raffle items at Case’s for Cases.
Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk (right) with daughter Brezan Avery.
Richard Lefebvre and Nicole Hayward of You Gotta Believe!
Case’s for Cases organizers Jamie Rapfogel of Woodbury, Darla Doorhy of Mattituck, Maryann Case Birmingham of Cutchogue and Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk with Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski.
Volunteer Melissa Ludlow of Mattituck adds items to the donation pile.
Kait’s Angels’ volunteers Darla Doorhy of Mattituck and Jenn Foster of Cutchogue run the raffle table.
Case’s for Cases received thousands of essentials and comfort item donations to be distributed to local youth in need, including many brand-name items such as New Balance, Coach, and Vera Bradley.
Maryann Case Birmingham of Cutchogue (middle) speaks alongside fellow organizers Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk (right) and Jamie Rapfogel of Woodbury during Case’s for Cases on Sunday night.
A Birthday Wishes of Long Island sticker.
Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski of Laurel, Regina Calcaterra of New Suffolk, and Wendy Zuhoski of Mattituck pose with the community’s donations to Case’s for Cases.
Emilie Powers of Jamesport, former foster care recipient Laura Stimpfel of Aquebogue, Kerrie Sinclair of Riverhead, and Lisa Moore of East Quogue.
