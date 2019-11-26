Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners celebrate ‘perfect day’

The winners of the ninth annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback exchanged vows Nov. 10 at Brecknock Hall in Greenport, where U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlin Daddona, 26, of Southold married U.S. Air Force Reservist Kyle Stephen Holmes, 35, of Sunrise, Fla.

The military couple’s dream day was made possible by Peconic Landing, 36 businesses and more volunteers — all of whom donated time, talent and services.

Capt. Daddona has served five years and is currently an instructor and director of training at the Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. She was the 2019 Southold NJROTC Military Ball guest of honor and has received numerous accolades, among them being named 2015 Defense Information School Distinguished Graduate and 2016 Company Grade Officer of the Quarter.

Read more: Couple learns they won free wedding

Mr. Holmes has served seven years of active duty and is currently continuing his service in the Air Force Reserve as an air transportation specialist at Maxwell Air Force Base. He has received an Air Force Achievement Medal, a Meritorious Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster and an Air Force Good Conduct Medal among other accomplishments.

“The day couldn’t have gone more smoothly,” Capt. Daddona said. “Every person who had a part in putting our wedding together, from the giveback committee to the vendors, put their hearts and souls into making our day perfect, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Your commitment to our nation’s servicemen and -women makes us proud to serve our country.”

The winning couple was chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties, who based their decision on factors including the number of years served, special military honors and each couple’s personal love story.

The Wedding Giveback began in 2011 as an opportunity to thank military personnel and recognize them for their service in honor of Veterans Day.

Photo caption: The couple celebrated their wedding at Brecknock Hall Nov. 10. (Credit: Ken Hild/courtesy)

