How we voted: Breaking down the Election Day results

Reporter Tara Smith and executive editor Steve Wick join host Grant Parpan to talk about the results from the elections this month in Southold and Riverhead towns.

The results have only recently been tallied in Southold, where Democrats saw their biggest success in a decade, picking up a Town Board post and keeping their Justice seat with a successful challenge.

In Riverhead, the incumbent supervisor lost in her first bid for re-election.

In this week’s podcast, we break down the results and talk about what it means for the next two years.

