A win for Greenport as voters approve revised bond by wide margin

Voters in the Greenport School District approved a revised $17.18 million capital improvement bond Tuesday.

After voters rejected a $23.8 million bond in June by just 23 votes, the turnout on the smaller plan wasn’t nearly as close. Just past 8 p.m. Tuesday, the results printed out showing 409 voters approved the bond compared to 240 who voted against it.

Superintendent David Gamberg tossed a paper in the air as he read the results and exclaimed: “Not even close!”

The total turnout was similar to the June vote when 354 residents voted no and 331 voted yes. At the time, school officials described that as a record turnout.

With the bond approved, the district will apply $1 million from its capital reserve fund to lower the total cost, meaning that $17.18 million of the total $18.18 million cost will be bonded. Mr. Gamberg had said the planned upgrades will touch “a great many areas of the physical building to bring it into a healthier, safer, better learning environment.”

*This is developing story and will be updated.

Comments

comments