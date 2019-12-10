Angel B. Chorno of Southold, 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, at his home.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 18, 1932, Angel received his degree in architecture at the Universidad de Buenos Aires, where he also met the love of his life, Lia.

Lia and Angel emigrated from Argentina to the Philadelphia area with their two daughters, Patricia and Mariana, in 1965. They later had a son, Gabriel.

Angel worked for the well-known church architect Harold Wagner for 14 years and helped design the National Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. He later started his own architecture firm in partnership with his wife, Chorno Associates, where they worked together for 26 years, until she passed. Together, they received several awards in architecture.

Angel is survived by his children, Patricia Moore and her husband, William, of Southold; Mariana Gaul and her husband, John, of Glenside, Pa.; and Gabriel Chorno of Klamath, Calif.; grandchildren Emily, Katherine, William, Elizabeth and Jackson; and great-grandchildren Madison and Thomas.

