Aubrey Mealy Jr. of Southold died Dec. 22. He was 90.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Viewing services will take place Monday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport followed by homegoing services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

