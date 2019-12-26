Closer Look: Year in Review 2019

Brought to you by:
Reporter Tim Gannon, editor Joe Werkmeister and content director Grant Parpan on the biggest North Fork stories of 2019, including the death of Brian Simonsen, the town elections and Stefan Soloviev’s continued land purchases.
As we usher in the new year, we present the front page of every Suffolk Times issue from 2019. Comments…
Despite all that talent and all that effort, the Greenport High School boys basketball team fell short in its dream…
Podcast brought to you by: Thomas Murphy stood between his attorneys, his gaze fixed on the jury foreperson, as she…
