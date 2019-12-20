County’s accounting error causes delay in local tax bills

Residents can expect a delay in receiving their tax bills this year due to errors in the county’s accounting process, Southold officials said Tuesday.

“A lot has to do with the county’s inability to adopt a budget,” Mr. Russell said, explaining that the process was delayed after County Executive Steve Bellone initially vetoed portions of the proposed 2020 budget.

Tax receivers in Suffolk County’s 10 towns began finalizing tax bills later than usual after several accounting errors were amended.

Tax bills, which usually go out in early December, will now be sent out Dec. 18, Mr. Russell said during Tuesday’s work session. Newly elected tax receiver Kelly Fogarty explained that residents don’t have to wait for the tax bill to come in the mail.

“We do have the tax bills up online,” she said. “They can pay online, or they can come to the office.”

Mr. Russell, expressing frustration that the county delay would likely result in backlash to the town, indicated that he would ask for an extension of the current Jan. 10 deadline for residents to pay the first half of their tax bill.

“It’s very difficult for people to readjust after the holidays,” he said.

