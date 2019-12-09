Daily Update: Dems to challenge LaValle in 2020, support sought for scallops die-off

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 9:

NEWS

Candidates lining up to challenge LaValle for state Senate

Equipment needed for Town to remove contamination from water well

Cuomo requests federal support following scallop die-off in local bays

Cops: Four injured during home invasion at Doctors Path Apartments

SWR BOE urges elected officials to oppose mandatory HPV vaccine

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Allen becomes first Tucker to hit 1,000 points since 1978

NORTHFORKER

Grace & Grit shares recipes for perfect holiday party starters

McCall, Sherwood House introduce new general managers

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day with a high temperature near 57 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 56.

Comments

comments