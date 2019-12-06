Daily Update: Emotional day in court, updating American Legion

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 6:
NEWS
Scout’s dad: ‘I ran as fast as I could’ to help son following crash
Renovating American Legion building for next generation of veterans
Riverhead’s Chamber Choir performs at Radio City Music Hall
New Marine III zoning to protect future of Plum Island ferry terminal
Rallying for Ruby: A Wading River infant awaits heart transplant
NORTHFORKER
McCall, Sherwood House introduce new general managers
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain after 4 p.m. The low tonight will be around 28.