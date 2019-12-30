Daily Update: Fire displaces residents of group home, swearing-in ceremonies set



Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 30:

NEWS

Fire on West Main Street displaces more than 30 Riverhead residents

Riverhead Supervisor-elect announces deputy supervisor, chief of staff

Girls Basketball: Wildcats play in memory of Melissa Marchese

NORTHFORKER

East End maitre d’ builds intricate, creative dollhouses out of mostly food

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be breezy with winds at times exceeding 20 miles per hour. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the afternoon.

The low tonight will be around 38.

