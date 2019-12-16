Daily Update: Reward for info on puppy tossed from SUV, closing arguments today in Murphy trial

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 16:

NEWS

$3K reward offered for information after puppy tossed from moving SUV

Testimony concludes in Murphy trial as exchange between judge and attorney gets heated

Riverhead superintendent to urge state officials against HPV vaccine mandate

New partnership aims to foster kids’ interest in science and technology

Exploring the mystery world of mah jongg

OPINION

Guest Spot: Proposed hotel in Southold doesn’t fit hamlet’s character

NORTHFORKER

Toast in the New Year at one of these six North Fork events

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of snow and rain this evening, when a low of 36 is expected.

