Daily Update: Snow in forecast, the effects of scallop die-off

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 2:
NEWS
Site plan approved for ‘Plaza 58’ at former sporting goods location
Local restaurants shift gears after scallop die-off
North Fork Chocolate Company hoping for Christmas miracle
Mattituck School District to review bus transportation policy
Pushing to the limits: How Mary Kalich prepares for an Ironman Triathlon
SPORTS
Football: SWR wins fourth L.I. title as Arline totals six TDs
OPINION
Column: Rising seas, storms present growing challenge for Trustees
WEATHER
Rain, heavy wind and snow are all in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service. An inch or two of snow is even possible after 8 p.m. tonight as temperatures dip down to about 33 degrees. The high today will be about 45.