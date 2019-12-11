Daily Update: Weather update, stranger approaches girl at bus stop

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 11:

NEWS

Southold Superintendent urges caution after student approached by stranger at bus stop

Construction to replace New Suffolk jetty set to begin after wetlands permit granted

Peconic River Sportsman’s Club raises $33K for breast cancer charities

Prosecutors to call counter witness as end of Murphy trial nears

NORTHFORKER

Photos: Shellabration once again draws a crowd to Greenport

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wednesday morning commute.

Meteorologists say the snow that has begun to fall will add up to about one to three inches across Long Island as temperatures drop down into the lower 30s.

The advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or around freezing until Friday, when they will likely climb back up into the 50s.

