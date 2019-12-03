Edward P. Jurzenia of Greenport died Dec. 1. He was 75.

He was born July 17, 1944, to Florence (Pagan) and Thomas Jurzenia in Queens, N.Y.

Mr. Jurzenia earned a bachelors of science degree from Cornell University and was the owner and manager of Silver Sands Motel in Greenport for 40 years.

He enjoyed oyster farming with Pipes Cove Oysters.

Mr. Jurzenia is survived by his wife, Darline Duffy Jurzenia; his daughter, Colleen Duffy of Miller Place; his sister, Jean Burden of Greenport; and two grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad.

