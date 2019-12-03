Edward T. Kinsel of Orient died at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport Nov. 28. He was 86.

He was born Jan. 19, 1933, to Helen Zamorska and Thomas Jakielaszek in Newark, N.J.

Ms. Kinsel graduated from Rutgers University and served in the U.S. Army for six years, attaining the rank of first lieutenant.

He made a career as a self-employed sales representative for photographers and photographic services in New York City.

His life partner of 53 years, Diana Latham, said he was a kind man who enjoyed carpentry projects, caring for his home and his beloved cat, Ruby Slippers.

Ms. Kinsel was predeceased by his mother; his stepfather, George Kinsel; and his brother, John Jakielaszek.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Comments

comments