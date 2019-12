Geoffrey Craig Eggimann of Mattituck died at home Dec. 5. He was 65.

Visitors will be received Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment with U.S. Military honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments