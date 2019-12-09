Gerald S. Wells of East Marion died at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home in Greenport Dec. 6. He was 88.

“Whitey” was a former longtime Cutchogue resident.

He was born in Riverhead Nov. 9, 1931, to Irving and Lillian (Edwards) Wells and was a graduate of Mattituck High School.

During the Korean conflict, he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Cubera.

On Jan. 22, 1956, he married the former Betty Joan Tuthill in New Suffolk. Sadly, she predeceased him on Feb. 18, 2014.

Whitey was the head custodian for Mattituck-Cutchogue School District and served his community as a member of Cutchogue Fire Department-United Fire Co. 1, where he served as chief of department in 1969 and 1970 and fire commissioner from 1972 to 1981; president of Southold Town Fire Chiefs Council, Little League coach; Cub Scout leader; and president of CSEA (Mattituck-Cutchogue School Unit) and Board of Education (East Cutchogue School District).

Surviving are his sons Gerard S. (Rod) Wells and David N. Wells; a sister, Lois W. Barker; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Dan, Heather, Megan, Erica, Rachel, Kaylee, Carson and Brady; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Kevin E. Wells on March 6, 2019.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where the Cutchogue Fire Department will hold services at 7:30 p.m. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for interment at Calverton National Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Caren Heacock and members of the U.S. Navy honor guard.

