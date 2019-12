Gerald W. Weir Jr. of Peconic died at home Dec. 28. He was 82.

Visitors will be received Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik.

