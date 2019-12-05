Jesse Robinson ‘Bobby’ Goodale III

Dr. Jesse Robinson Goodale III, lovingly known as “Bobby,” passed away Nov.28, 2019 on Thanksgiving morning, at the age of 72.

Bobby was born to Jesse Robinson Goodale II and Mary Kase Lupton Dec. 15, 1946.



He is the third born child of five children and the eldest son. If you asked Bobby’s mother, “How did he get the nickname Bobby?” She would say, “It’s from his middle name, Robinson. It’s our family term of endearment!”

Bobby, a brilliant lifetime scholar, is the product of local public schools having attended Riverhead High School where he graduated at the top of his class and then attended Columbia University where he would spend the next 30 years learning and eventually teaching.

After earning his B.A., M.A. and two Ph.D’s from Columbia University in political science and philosophy, Bobby went on to become a professor at some of the country’s most prestigious universities including Columbia University, Texas A&I University, Barnard College and Iowa State University. He then returned to his hometown to work in his family business at Riverhead Building Supply.

Years later when he met his wife, Dhonna Goodale, Bobby realized, with his wife’s strong encouragement, that teaching was his true calling. She then suggested that he return to teaching college again and so in his later life, Bobby happily became an adjunct professor at Suffolk County Community College.

Bobby and his family are best known for founding Riverhead Building Supply Corporation where he served as vice-president. He also served as chief financial officer of Goodale Productions.

Bobby truly epitomized community service. He served passionately on numerous boards including serving as the chairman of United Way of Long Island’s East End Campaign Cabinet, Roberta Flack’s Charter School of Music, Riverhead Development Corporation, vice chairman of Suffolk County Community College Foundation, chairman of Eastern Long Island Health Alliance, chairman of Peconic Bay Medical Center and Peconic Bay Foundation Board for a total of 20 years, chairman of Foundation Board of Peconic Bay Medical Center, vice-chairman of the board of Peconic Bay Medical Center, chairman of the board of Peconic Bay Medical Center, vice-chair of the board of Peconic Bay Medical Center and treasurer and secretary of the board of Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Besides serving as chair of Eastern Suffolk School of Music and East End Arts Council, Bobby was its sole benefactor for the first 20 years. Bobby has also served as a former president of Riverhead Chamber of Commerce and as past chairman of Enterprise Park at Calverton (EPCAL). He has also worked as a chairman of Suffolk County Planning Board.

Bobby was also a preacher and deacon and supported his spiritual community by sitting on several boards at Old Steeple Church. Folks always noted what a great singer he was in and out of the church.

Bobby and his wife, Dhonna, were part of the exchange student program with the Riverhead Rotary and other exchange programs. They have two adopted exchange student sons, an older son from Transylvania, Romania, Marius Garbor, who they have visited with annually, and also have a son from Vietnam named Hein Nguyen, also through the student exchange program. Together, Bobby and Donna, created Tara L. Stevens Memorial Scholarship and Domestic Violence Foundation. Over the years Bobby and Dhonna have created numerous Christmas programs for children in need.

Bobby met his wife, Dhonna, in 1995 and soon fell in love. They married Aug. 30, 1996. To this union, two sons were born: Jesse Robinson Goodale, IV (J.R.) in 1998 and Jared Wade-Douglas Goodale (J) in 2000. Jesse is now a senior at University of Pennsylvania and Jared is now a senior at Full Sail University. The love Bobby and Dhonna shared over a lifetime is reflected in their renewal of vows four times over the course of their marriage and they suggest everyone do that to rejuvenate their marriage. Bobby was a devoted father and excellent educator to his sons. He will always be the best friend and most loving husband his wife could ever ask God for.

Jesse Robinson Goodale III is survived by his wife, Dhonna; sons Jesse (J.R.) and Jared (J); godsons Gregory (Jackie) Goodale and Yosuef Goulbourne; adopted sons D.J. Kenter, Curtis Flippen, Andrew Messiah and Xander Shirley; best friends Matt Heavy and Eugene Barrow; his siblings and their partners Russell, Edgar, Dianne, Carol, Cathy, Nancy, Ronan and Bill; his aunt, Gene Goodale; as well as an abundance of nieces, nephews, greats, nieces – in – laws, nephews – in – laws, cousins, friends and students; a community that will always love and respect him; and the legacy that lives on in his name. He is predeceased by his godson Keith Goodale and his sister-in-law Cathy Goodale

Visitors will be received Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at Living Water Full Gospel Church in Aquebogue.

A funeral service will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue followed by interment at Aquebogue Cemetery. A repass will take place at 4 p.m. at Giorgio’s Caterers in Baiting Hollow.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.